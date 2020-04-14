The annual audit of the City of Dyersville identified no significant issues, according to the firm that completed it.
Steve Duggan, of Hogan-Hansen, painted a positive picture of Dyersville’s financial situation in a presentation to City Council members.
Duggan said the firm reviewed the city’s internal controls and found no weaknesses.
But while performing compliance testing, it was found that Dyersville exceeded its certified budget before it was amended.
“That’s a consistent finding that we’ve had for a few years now, and honestly, most of the cities we audit have that finding,” Duggan said.
Duggan said while it isn’t feasible to amend the budget monthly or even a few times per year, the city should attempt to amend it before it is exceeded.
“If you think you’re going to be over by $10,000, then you should amend it for $15,000 or $20,000,” Duggan said. “Because you’re not out of compliance if you end up under budget. You’re only out of compliance if you’re over budget.”
Given this is an issue brought up in the audit consistently, the council previously discussed doing budget amendments more frequently.
But City Administrator Mick Michel said with limited staff and the amount of associated paperwork, they usually are only performed once a year in May.
Mayor Jim Heavens asked where Duggan thought Dyersville generally stands in comparison to other cities.
“The fact that there are no weaknesses reported in the internal controls is very good because most cities do have some weaknesses,” Duggan said. “What’s being reported here I don’t think rises to the level of serious concern for a citizen or for the council.”