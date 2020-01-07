New City Council members sworn in

Two new members joined the Dubuque City Council on Monday night.

Brad Cavanagh and Laura Roussell were sworn in after being elected on Nov. 5.

Roussell, a former senior community affairs manager with Black Hills Energy, unseated incumbent Luis Del Toro for the Ward 2 Council seat.

Cavanagh, a Loras College professor and social worker, defeated Jay Schiesl for the Ward 4 seat formerly held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election.

Also sworn in Monday was Council Member David Resnick, who cruised to victory in the November election and has started his fourth term.