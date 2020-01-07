Dubuque voters are expected to head to the polls this fall, rather than this spring, to weigh in on the future of the city’s Five Flags Center after two years of study and debate.
City Council members voted, 6-1, on Monday night to move forward with a Sept. 8 vote on a proposed $75 million expansion of the city-owned civic center. A vote on March 3 previously had been suggested.
For a March special election, the ballot language would have to be finalized by Jan. 17. Council members said Monday that they felt that a March election would not allow enough time to educate voters and for supporters and detractors to share their messages.
“This timeline does not allow for the type of robust discussion our entire community needs to have on a project with a price tag this large,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh during his first meeting, echoing the comments of fellow newcomer Laura Roussell and veteran Council Member Ric Jones.
The expansion across West Fifth Street would increase the arena’s capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400 seats. Increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to city-hired consultants. The project also would include the installation of eight suites, with the potential to generate more revenue to drop the annual taxpayer operating subsidy from more than $900,000 to about $350,000.
City Council Member Brett Shaw, while supportive of pushing back the date of the election, cast the lone vote against the measure Monday. He said he disapproved of the potential tax burden that a $75 million project would have on low- and moderate-income residents and those on fixed incomes. He also argued that city officials have failed to seriously consider building a new facility at a different site.
“I hope we reach a council decision … that the public as a whole wants and can afford,” Shaw said.
City staff previously released estimated tax impacts based on earlier expansion scenarios. They estimated an $85 million option would increase the average homeowner’s property taxes by as much as $153 per year, while a $58 million expansion would cost the average homeowner as much as $103 more per year. Updated tax impact estimates were not available Monday.
Mayor Roy Buol on Monday argued the $75 million proposed priced tag represents “a gross estimate.”
Consultants suggest roughly $20 million could be covered via naming rights; event parking fees; a $1.50-per-ticket surcharge; and private fundraising.
Dubuque’s Five Flags Civic Center Commission last month voted unanimously to recommend moving forward with the expansion and urged council members to move quickly to approve ballot language for voters to weigh in via referendum.
In a letter to council members, commissioners warned that delaying a vote would increase the project’s price tag — to the tune of 3.4%, or $2.6 million, over one year — due to inflation, higher material costs and increased expenses to maintain the 40-year-old facility.
Chairman Nicholas Huff told council members that commissioners were hopeful for a March 3 referendum but were aware of the compressed timeline.
“If council feels that’s not adequate to provide public input, we are in favor of going to September,” he said. “The pressure being let’s do it as soon as possible as long as it makes sense to do it in that timeline.”
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook has said the Dubuque market is hungry for entertainment options and would support an expanded event venue. Cook said he has had to turn away concerts because of limited seating, amenities and rigging height.
“I’m pleased,” he said of Monday’s council vote. “The fact it’s in September I think is a good move for everyone. It gives everyone, both for and against, time to ask questions, to advocate their position, and it also gives us a chance to open our doors and show everyone the true aspect of the Five Flags Center. And (it) allows everyone to make a decision — an informed decision.”
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors have endorsed the proposed expansion “to enhance our competitiveness with surrounding metros ... to attract and retain workforce and to maximize the best interests of our business climate.”