November sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Donchavell M. Crawford, 27; indecent exposure; May 14; 76 days in jail and 10 years on the sex offender registry.
- Samuel Akins Jr., 52; third-degree theft; May 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and 15 hours of community service.
- Airika C. Carr, 29; forgery; April 26; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Joseph L. Collins, 24; second-degree theft; Sept. 3, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Dion C. Ellis, 41; domestic assault; May 20; deferred judgment, one year of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Mary D.R. Hall, 28; assault on persons in certain occupations and child endangerment; Aug. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and one year in a residential facility.
- Stephanie C.P. Harris, 26; assault; May 29; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Matthew D. Hart, 29; child endangerment; May 10; deferred judgment, $1,025 fine and five years of probation.
- Lindsay M. Hartung, 25; assault; May 9; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Isaid Ignacia, 39; assault; Sept. 4; 15-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Myron A. Jackson, 24; domestic assault and violation of protective order; Oct. 3, 2021, and Feb. 11, 2022; seven-day jail sentence, five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Jessica L. Jackson, 38; third-degree criminal mischief; June 22; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Terrick L. Jones, 33; assault; Feb. 2, 2020; 30-day suspended jail sentence..
- Travis M. Keehn, 35; second-degree theft; July 22, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $750 suspended fine.
- Bryon D. Manning Sr., 45; third-degree theft; Aug. 2; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.
- Marcus J. McDaniel, 25; domestic assault; July 5, 2020; 90-day jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Timothy J. Mellon Jr., 34; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 6; two-year suspended prison sentence, residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and community service.
- Marshea J.D. Miller, 36; domestic assault; Nov. 12, 2021; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Shawn K. Nickerson Jr., 18; assault; Aug. 14; 15-day jail sentence.
- Michael L. Pool, 49; domestic assault; July 20; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Robyn H. Powers, 39; domestic assault; Aug. 16; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Andrew S. Pratt, 29; first-degree harassment and domestic assault-second offense; two days in jail, two-year suspended prison sentence, batterer program and $855 suspended fine.
- Demetrius N. Price, 35; eluding and second-degree harassment; Sept. 25; 45-day jail sentence, five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and $430 fine.
- Willie R. Randle, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 15; 15-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Andrew J. Schlegel Sr., 60; possession of a controlled substance; March 15; two-day jail sentence.
- Stephanie C. Soat, 33; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 3, 2021; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Tamya Vaultonburg, 22; third-degree theft; Nov. 30, 2021; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Anthony M. Williams, 29; two counts of domestic assault and false imprisonment; July 15, 2021 and Aug. 15, 2021; 365-day jail sentence, with 305 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Jonathan Luna, 27; third-degree criminal mischief; April 5; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Peter P. Helle, 46; stalking; July 15; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Levi M. Duve, 24; domestic assault; Aug. 17; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Travis J. Goedken, 39; three counts of child endangerment and violation of protective order; Oct. 25 and Dec. 8, 2021; 90-day jail sentence, two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Travis J. Goedken, 39; domestic assault; Oct. 25, 2021; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- William R. Lugrain, 38; sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense; Sept. 1, 2021; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, 20 hours of community service and five years of probation.
- Cassandra M. Luzum, 35; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 30; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Killian K. Brehm, 23; two counts of assault; Sept. 19; 180-day jail sentence, with 150 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Ronald A. Briggs, 37; third-degree burglary; May 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and five years of probation.
- Brittany A. Bromley, 22; child endangerment and assault; Aug. 15; deferred judgment, 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation civil penalty and $430 fine.
- Hollie A. Carr, 38; assault; July 24; 60-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Kevin L. Croft, Jr., 34; first-degree harassment; June 27; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Ciane C. Dominguez, 21; assault; May 15; 30-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Luke R. Hoerner, 30; domestic assault; Sept. 2; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- William R. Lugrain, 38; domestic assault; July 21; two-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Natasha K. Moore, 26; domestic assault; Sept. 17; 365-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Ryan S. Naab, 49; second-degree harassment; June 27, 2021; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $1,000 fine.
- Tidis D. Redmond, 47; domestic assault; Nov. 13; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $250 fine and batterer program.
- Jacob C. Schmitz, 37; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Sept. 18; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Dakota R. Vandermillen, 27; two counts of third-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and $430 fine.
- Joaquin M. Edwards Jr., 36; two counts of child endangerment; Jan. 1; 180-day jail sentence, with 150 days suspended, and $855 suspended fine.