Question: What was the original name of John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque? When did it change?
Answer: The roadway originally bore the name Old Timers Road. Planning for it started in 1959.
City spokesman Randy Gehl referenced records of the City Council meeting on March 2, 1964, when council members voted unanimously to pass an ordinance changing the stretch of Old Timers Road between Pennsylvania Avenue and Asbury Road to John F. Kennedy Road.
Council members also waived the requirement to read and vote on the ordinance three times before it went into effect.
The move was made to honor President Kennedy, who was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. Question: An optical company (Eyedeal Optical) moved into the former Girl Scouts location on Pennsylvania Avenue recently. Where did the Girl Scouts go?
Answer: The Girl Scouts office moved to Camp Little Cloud, 21700 Girl Scout Road in rural Epworth, Iowa, about a month ago.
“We reached out to our volunteers and did some research, and we decided we would be moving our office to Camp Little Cloud,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “It’s more centrally located for most of our volunteers. … We’re just really excited about the opportunity.”
The local office has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Nelson said those volunteers needing help or wanting to see the new office space can do so by appointment for the time being.
The Girl Scouts have held a variety of virtual programs since the pandemic began, she added, as well as online sales, pop-up shops and curbside delivery of items. Girl Scout cookie sales are also underway.
On Feb. 1, registration for summer 2021 camp programs will open, and outdoor events will open up at the Camp Little Cloud location in accordance with the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We’re really excited for 2021, and we’re hoping to open our office and our camp this summer,” Nelson said.