Dubuque’s Zoning Board of Adjustment recently approved a conditional-use permit for a restaurant on Central Avenue.
Developer Larry Wolff said he intends to renovate the building at 485 Central Ave., the former home of Central Auto and Finance, to accommodate a future restaurant.
Wolff noted that the specific restaurant that will occupy the building has not yet been determined, but he believes the location is ideal for such a business. He anticipates the renovation of the building will be completed in June.
The zoning board included a stipulation that the allowable hours of operation are from 5 a.m. to midnight.