After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, March Madness returns this week with a few changes designed to reduce the impact of COVID-19.
The 81st annual NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Thursday, March 18, with the “First Four” play-in games and concludes with the national championship game on April 5.
This year’s women’s NCAA Tournament is being held in San Antonio.
Here are 15 things to know about this year’s tournaments:
1
In a bid to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 by reducing travel, all of the men’s tournament games will be played in Indiana.
Venues include Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (the NBA’s Indiana Pacers), Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI Jaguars) and Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler Bulldogs), all in Indianapolis; Mackey Arena (Purdue Boilermakers) in West Lafayette; and Assembly Hall (Indiana Hoosiers) in Bloomington.
The Final Four games will be played on April 3 and the national title game on April 5, all at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2
Members of each school’s travel party had to test negative for COVID-19 for seven straight days before heading to Indiana, according to the NCAA. Referees followed those guidelines, too.
Teams, coaches and others included in a school’s travel party will be tested daily for COVID-19.
During the tournament, if a team does not have at least five healthy players to start a game, the NCAA will classify the game as a “no contest” and the opponents will advance to the next round.
3
The tournament’s 67 games will be broadcast on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and streamed on the NCAA’s March Madness Live app.
Women’s tournament games will air on ESPN’s networks.
4
The No. 11 seed Drake Bulldogs were selected for the men’s tournament for the first time since 2008. Drake faces No. 11 seed Wichita State in a “First Four” play-in game at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The game will air on TBS.
Drake went 25-4 overall, 15-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, to earn an at-large bid for the tournament.
5
Head coach Darian DeVries is in his third season leading the Bulldogs. The Iowa native and Northern Iowa graduate comes from an athletic family: His brother, Jared, was an All-American football player at Iowa who spent 12 years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.
6
The No. 1 seed Illinois Fighting Illini open tournament play against 16th-seeded Drexel at 12:27 p.m. Friday, March 19, in a game broadcast on TBS.
Illinois (23-6 overall, 16-4 in the Big Ten) is in its first men’s NCAA Tournament since 2012-13 and is a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2005. The Colonial Athletic Association champion Dragons are in the tournament for the first time in 25 years.
The Illini are led by junior Ayo Dosunmu, who was named a first-team Associated Press All-American on Tuesday, and sophomore Kofi Cockburn, named to the AP second team. Dosunmu averages 20.7 points per game, and Cockburn averages 17.6 points per game and had 16 double-doubles this season.
7
The ninth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers face No. 8 seed North Carolina at 6:10 p.m. Friday, March 19, in a game airing on CBS.
Wisconsin (17-12, 10-10 in the Big Ten) makes its 25th trip to the tournament, having appeared in 21 of the past 22 editions of March Madness. The Badgers and the Tar Heels (18-10, 10-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) have met twice before in the NCAA tournament, with Wisconsin beating North Carolina in the 2015 Sweet 16 round and the Tar Heels winning in the 2005 Elite Eight.
The Badgers are led by 6-foot guard D’Mitrik Trice, a senior who averages 13.8 points per game.
8
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is a Cobb, Wis., native and 1995 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He previously coached at Southwestern High School in Hazel Green and at Platteville High School before becoming an assistant at UW-P, then Wisconsin.
The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes face No. 15 seed Grand Canyon University at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The game will air on TBS.
9
The Hawkeyes (21-8, 14-6 in the Big Ten) return to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the past seven completed seasons. Grand Canyon (17-6, 9-3 in the Western Athletic Conference) make its NCAA Tournament debut. The Antelopes became a Division I program eight years ago.
Fran McCaffery is in his 11th season as Iowa head coach and on Monday signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28.
10
The Hawkeyes are led by national-player-of-the-year candidate Luka Garza. The 6-foot-11 senior from Washington, D.C., averaged 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and was named the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Garza is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer.
11
In the women’s tournament, fifth-seeded Iowa (18-9, 11-8 Big Ten) faces No. 12 seed Central Michigan (18-9, 12-9 Mid-American Conference) at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 21. The game will air on ESPN.
Seventh-seeded Iowa State (16-10, 12-6 Big 12) plays No. 10 seed Michigan (15-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at 5 p.m. Monday, March 22. ESPN will broadcast the game.
12
Dubuque native, Wahlert Catholic High School graduate and former Iowa Hawkeye Cordell Pemsl now plays for Virginia Tech, the No. 10 seed in the South Region. Pemsl averaged 2.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12 games for the Hokies. A graduate student, Pemsl missed nine games due to injury this season.
13
Cascade, Iowa, native Greg McDermott is the head coach at Creighton, the No. 5 seed in the West.
14
A Creighton assistant coach, Paul Lusk, spent one season (2002-03) as head coach at University of Dubuque.
15
Brad Soderberg is an assistant coach at Virginia, the No. 4 seed in the West. He coached at Loras College from 1988 to 1993.