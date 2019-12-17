U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, today removed any doubt when she released a statement indicating she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
In the eight-sentence statement, Finkenauer referenced taking her oath of office in January and "swear(ing) I would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same."
She later said, "Tomorrow, after reviewing months of testimony from national security experts, our intelligence community and the words and actions of the president of the United States, I will continue to uphold that oath. I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our Constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level."
U.S. House of Representatives Democrats are expected to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, formally accusing him of abusing his power as president in dealing with Ukraine to help himself politically and then obstructing Congress by blocking the later investigation.
"This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections," Finkenauer said in her statement. "It’s about facts, dignity in public service and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy."
If the House impeaches Trump this week, a weekslong trial will be held in the U.S. Senate, likely starting next month, though the outcome doesn't seem to be in doubt.
A two-thirds vote -- or 67 of the 100 senators -- would be required for a conviction. The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.