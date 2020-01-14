The Dubuque location of an imports retailer is one of hundreds of facilities that will close due to a massive restructuring effort.

Pier 1 Imports, located in Asbury Plaza, will close, according to employees and several signs posted at the store.

Attempts to get additional details, such as a timeline, from company spokespeople were not successful.

Pier 1 Imports officials last week announced plans to close 450 stores, which represent about half of the company’s 950 locations. Struggling sales were cited as a reason for the closure.

It’s the second time the Pier 1 Imports store in Dubuque has closed. The facility closed in 2009 but reopened about one year later.