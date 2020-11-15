Plans to further expand the number of police officers in Dubuque public schools are on hold for the moment, though police officials seek to resume efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the time is right on both sides, then yes, I think they’ll add that,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brad Shannon, who supervises the school resource officer division. “The more (school resource officers) you have, the more consistently you’re going to have them in the schools.”
City Council members recently approved an agreement with Dubuque Community Schools to continue providing SROs for the district for the current school year. Dubuque Community School Board members approved their part of the agreement last month.
The city currently provides six SROs — including a supervisor and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer — one of whom was added earlier this year as part of the SRO expansion project.
The project calls for a total of three SROs to be added, though those efforts have been paused due to the pandemic. Shannon said he doesn’t have a timeline but expects the expansion to resume at some point. When the expansion is complete, there will be enough SROs to assign one to each public middle and high school.
“Basically, we want to have consistency in the schools,” he said.
During a City Council work session this summer, local Black leaders recommended removing SROs from schools or limiting their ability to arrest students for reasons other than bringing weapons to campus.
Miquel Jackson, vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said the recommendation to limit arrests seeks to find a point of common ground among supporters and critics of SROs.
“I wouldn’t understand why two sides of the same coin couldn’t reach an agreement,” he said.
Jackson said a move to curtail SRO arrests would push the program further toward the use of restorative practices. He said he would like to see data that shows whether Dubuque’s SRO program is beneficial.
“If it’s truly about relationship building, then there should be no problem with removing those powers to arrest students in schools,” Jackson said.
Shannon said it is uncommon for SROs to arrest students. Students only are charged in the event of a criminal offense, and often when they are charged, they are referred to a diversion program.
Dubuque’s SRO division is in continuous communication with the district and the city Human Rights Department to make sure officers are operating equitably and inclusively, Shannon said.
“I think if (people) were really educated about what the SROs do … I think it would open their eyes a little bit,” he said.
Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze said officials always are looking at ways to improve the SRO program but also noted that it is focused on positive support, relationship building and diversionary programming.
“It’s all about how we can foster a program that continues to support students in the most positive way,” he said.