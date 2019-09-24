Authorities said a fire destroyed a mobile home Monday night west of Dubuque.
Emergency responders were dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. Monday to the Leo Simon residence at 14755 North Cascade Road in Ferring Mobile Home Park, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Flames were coming through the roof of the residence when firefighters arrived, according to a press release. The structure was a total loss.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, according to the release.