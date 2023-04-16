04132023-visitationcomplex1-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Affordable Housing Network Inc. is in the process of purchasing the Visitation Complex on Alta Vista Street in Dubuque from Loras College in order to create up to 25 housing units.

 Stephen Gassman

An Iowa-based nonprofit is planning to purchase a former dormitory building from Loras College in Dubuque and turn it into affordable housing.

Affordable Housing Network Inc. could complete the purchase of the Visitation Complex by the end of the month and already has begun raising funds to create 20 to 25 affordable housing units.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.