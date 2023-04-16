An Iowa-based nonprofit is planning to purchase a former dormitory building from Loras College in Dubuque and turn it into affordable housing.
Affordable Housing Network Inc. could complete the purchase of the Visitation Complex by the end of the month and already has begun raising funds to create 20 to 25 affordable housing units.
Additionally, Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services, a partner of AHNI, would move its Dubuque offices from 2460 Kerper Blvd. to the first floor of the Visitation building sometime during the summer.
Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for Four Oaks and AHNI, said the project is designed to put a number of affordable housing units under the same roof as Four Oaks, providing residents with easy access to its services.
“The models that I have found to be the most successful are those where services are on site,” Craig said. “It really does support the greater good.”
Loras College purchased the complex in 1994 from the Sisters of the Visitation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. For much of the past 30 years, the complex has been used to house students attending Loras and the college’s music program.
However, after a fire in 2016 resulted in one of the two complex buildings being torn down, Loras College President Jim Collins said plans were put in place to transition both the remaining student housing and college music program back to the main campus.
“We believed we could find another good and positive use of the space,” Collins said. “That it was part of the college for almost 30 years is a great thing.”
Last summer, the music program and the remaining 16 students living at the complex were moved out of the Visitation Complex and the building was put up for sale.
Collins declined to state how much the building is being sold for to AHNI.
He added that several other entities toured the building in the interest of buying it, but Loras College ultimately chose to sell the complex to AHNI because of its nonprofit mission to provide affordable housing, foster care and adoption services to the community.
“We knew that it would be difficult to be bought by another Catholic entity or another educational entity,” Collins said. “Ultimately, if there was another use for a good not-for-profit, we thought that was a good fit.”
Craig said AHNI is currently working with Dubuque city staff to determine what types of housing would be created at the complex. Until then, the total cost of the planned renovation of the building remains unclear.
“We will work with the city to determine what kind of unit configurations are in the highest demand,” Craig said.
Craig said AHNI will be seeking funding from all possible sources, including the county, state and federal government. She added that the organization also is discussing establishing an agreement that would allocate city tax increment financing housing funds to the project.
Only two Sisters of the Visitation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary remain in Dubuque. Messages left with them on Wednesday asking for comment were not returned.
