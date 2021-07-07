A local organization has received funding to continue offering free mental-health visits related to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque-based Hillcrest Family Services received the additional funding from Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region of Iowa, according to a press release from UnityPoint Health.
UnityPoint Health-AbbeHealth Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also received additional funding.
The release states that services are available to residents of Benton, Buchanan, Bremer, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jones, Johnson and Linn counties regardless of income level.
Call Hillcrest at 563-207-5494 for more information.