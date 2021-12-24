Running through Jan. 2, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. Drive through the park and enjoy the lights festival. Proceeds benefit Hillcrest Family Services. Cost: $10 per car in advance; $12 at the gate. Purchase tickets at any Hillcrest location or at any Dubuque Bank & Trust branch. More information: 563-845-0378.
Lights in the Park
Running through Saturday, Jan. 1, Oakwood Park, Lafollette Street, Fennimore, Wis.
5 to 10 p.m. Fifty-two trees from Cooks’ Woods Christmas Tree Farm decorated by local businesses and organizations light up the park. Walk or drive. Cost: Free. More information: https://bit.ly/32mhWz5
‘Who’s Holiday!’
Saturday and Sunday, The Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. A funny adults-only comedy as Cindy Lou Who recalls the Christmas Eve she first met The Grinch and how her life has spiraled downhill ever since. This show contains mature content, and parental discretion is strongly advised. Cost: $15. More information: www.thegrandoperahouse.com.
86th annual Plymouth Court Luminaries
Saturday, Plymouth Court, Victoria Place and Diane Court
5 p.m. Thousands of luminaria candles will light up the neighborhood on Christmas Day. The luminaries have been a tradition since 1935. Walk or drive. Cost: Free. More information: www.tinyurl.com/PlymouthCourt.