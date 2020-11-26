A Dubuque man who was selling meth from his residence near a college has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.
Virgil L. Hubbard Jr., 40, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to four years, nine months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute near a protected location.
He must serve eight years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to state court documents and information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant at Hubbard’s residence at 598 Angella Street in the early-morning hours of April 12, 2019. Hubbard admitted he possessed at least 5 grams of pure ice meth that he intended to sell within 1,000 feet of Loras College.
A firearm also was located inside the residence.
Hubbard was prohibited from possessing a gun because of previous convictions of armed robbery in Cook County, Ill., in August 1998; for second-degree theft in Dubuque County in November 2009; and for a controlled-substance violation in Dubuque County in March 2016.