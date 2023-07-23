In recent weeks, Congress’ consideration of what have long been routine bills — reauthorization of federal agencies and promotions included — has grown notably contentious.
These aren’t always the kinds of legislation that grab the attention of everyday voters. Many are required to be passed every few years just to keep the federal government functioning. And most have enjoyed widespread bipartisan support. But Congress is significantly more partisan than in previous reauthorization cycles, according to politicos, and so these have become another front of ongoing culture wars.
Perhaps most prominently, the Republican-led House of Representatives recently passed its proposal for National Defense AA — which regulates how the Pentagon spends its funding and operates. That version required the abandonment of Biden administration policies that Republicans deem to be “woke” and so oppose, including funding for military service members living in states that ban abortion or transgender care to travel to less restrictive states for that care.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, released a statement after voting for said bill.
“I worry that our adversaries, namely Communist China, are rapidly developing their defenses and military capabilities while our military has gotten bogged down in woke politics that have hurt our readiness and recruitment,” she said in a release explaining her vote.
The bill passed mostly along party lines — Republicans for, Democrats against — but for a few of each party joining the other.
The House also passed its version of the mandatory reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration, regulating spending, operations and programs for the nation’s airports, airlines and air space. As reported last week, Dubuque area officials were watching and engaged in the development of the FAA bill closely, in hopes that it would help solve problems facing the Dubuque Regional Airport.
Some House Republicans supported a measure restricting the funding for diversity, equity and inclusion training for air service personnel. But that amendment failed with bipartisan opposition.
Bipartisan votes also blocked Republican members’ proposed amendments to base turbulence studies on “weather conditions” and never “climate change,” and to require airlines to reinstate pilots fired or forced out for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.
The House Appropriations Committee also approved a Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies budget bill last week that would remove community project funding — the new name for resumed earmarks for individual members’ districts — which mentioned LGBTQ+ individuals, families or organizations. That outraged committee member U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. — a gay man and member of the House LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, who lambasted the removals in committee last week.
“If the @House GOP took away earmarks from the NAACP or the Urban League because they serve the Black community, they’d rightfully be called bigots,” he said on Twitter afterward. “Stripping funding from LGBTQI+ groups, however, is just another day in Congress for these extremists.”
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said that some members had used the development of these routine bills as a platform to make a point in past congresses. But he said those efforts were by fringe members and not taken seriously enough to be considered in the full bills.
“There is a long history of Congress using reauthorizations and large omnibus pieces of legislation to pursue their pet projects,” he said. “There always used to be a few people who would use these as a way to try and bring home a point — maybe it’s about Israel or maybe it’s about abortion. The difference now is it’s not one or two members on the sidelines trying to make some noise for niche crowds. Now, it’s people in high positions or who are organized in one way or another or have high visibility somehow.”
Budzisz said that now — because the parties’ ideologies are further apart, more members support the most conservative and progressive policies, and because House Republicans maneuvered into positions of more power this Congress — the previously rare tactic has more traction.
“That may be a product of the deal that was struck to get McCarthy to speaker,” he said. “That is part of the calculus — he gets speaker but they get a chair. Republicans in Congress said they were going to increase oversight. This could be an extension, that they see these reauthorizations as opportunities for what they deem to be oversight.”
Because the House’s and Senate’s versions of all these bills are so different, all of these will have to be negotiated between chambers before their current authorizations end in September.
Bird, Reynolds and Desantis
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be the marquee speaker at the first Big Barn Bash event since Bird took office.
“The Big Barn Bash will be an annual tradition where Iowans can meet conservatives who believe in the rule of law instead of a liberal president who rules by executive order, and I am glad that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending,” Bird said in a release.
This follows former President Donald Trump — again a candidate — criticizing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for showing public signs of fondness for DeSantis, while officially not endorsing any candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and taking credit for Reynolds’ election.
Calendar
3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52 North — The Dubuque County Republican Party will hold its annual Summer Picnic and Social, with guest speaker Matt Whittaker, a one-time acting U.S. attorney general under former President Trump. Tickets $50, or $350 to reserve a table for eight.