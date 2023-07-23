In recent weeks, Congress’ consideration of what have long been routine bills — reauthorization of federal agencies and promotions included — has grown notably contentious.

These aren’t always the kinds of legislation that grab the attention of everyday voters. Many are required to be passed every few years just to keep the federal government functioning. And most have enjoyed widespread bipartisan support. But Congress is significantly more partisan than in previous reauthorization cycles, according to politicos, and so these have become another front of ongoing culture wars.

