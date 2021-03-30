MANCHESTER, Iowa – Manchester’s hospital has a new CEO.
Regional Medical Center announced that Danette Kramer has been selected for the post, according to a press release.
Kramer has served as the hospital’s chief financial officer since 2000. She recently served as interim CEO following the resignation of Charlie Button in January. Button resigned due to unspecified health reasons.
Kramer and her husband, Kurt, live in Manchester with their two children.
“It is with both excitement and humility that I accept the CEO role at Regional Medical Center,” Kramer stated in the release. “As the previous chief financial officer, I have a strong understanding of the business of health care. I look forward now to expanding my focus to our mission of improving the health of our communities.”
Kramer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from University of Iowa.