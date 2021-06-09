Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Kristina A. Haxmeier, 49, of La Motte, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police. Adam C. Spinoso, 27, of Asbury, Iowa, and Clara L. Gerhard, 16, of Dubuque, both suffered minor injuries but were not transported by ambulance to a hospital.
The crash occurred at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street. Police said Spinoso was southbound on the arterial when he ran a red light at the intersection. Spinoso’s vehicle struck Haxmeier’s vehicle, which was traveling west on Dodge. Haxmeier’s vehicle then struck Gerhard’s vehicle, which also was traveling west on Dodge, before continuing on and striking a vehicle driven by Michael W. Spoerl, 48, of Sherrill, Iowa, which was stopped in a turn lane on eastbound Dodge Street waiting to turn north onto the Northwest Arterial.
Spinoso was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red light.