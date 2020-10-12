PEOSTA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, hopes to return to helming the state’s health legislation in the Iowa House of Representatives and pushing for the reforms she has planned.
Lundgren faces Democratic challenger Ryan Quinn in the Nov. 3 election for the District 57 seat. The district represents most of Dubuque County outside the City of Dubuque.
Lundgren won the seat in the 2016 election and earned re-election two years later. For the past two years, she has been the chairwoman of the House Human Resources Committee, which is in charge of health policy.
“Things have been very busy with COVID-19, working with the governor’s office, the Iowa Department of Public Health and our local health boards and local mayors,” she said.
Should the Republican Party retain control of the House, Lundgren would continue to serve as the head of that committee. She has plans for the first steps next session, starting with issues around health technology that the pandemic has brought to light.
“I’ve already asked our interim director of IDPH to give us an idea of what our technology infrastructure looks like,” she said. “It is piecemeal. I think the state has done a good-enough job, but they’ve only been able to work with what they have at their fingertips.”
Lundgren said she must know what resources the health department needs.
“Those departments have some encumbered funds,” she said. “They know the technology has to move forward. But I think in light of the pandemic, we’ve realized it has to happen sooner than later. A lot of this data could be accessible more quickly if our technology upgrades had been in place.”
Lundgren also wants to upgrade the state’s immunization reporting systems.
Mental health, too, continues to be a big focus for Lundgren.
“Back in 2018, we passed the adult mental health bill. But that was for those regional health systems,” she said. “It didn’t encompass everybody. ... However, we need to look at the entire system.”
Lundgren said that she also is devoted to bolstering rural broadband and economic development resources for small communities.
Trimming red tape for small businesses continues to be a passion of Lundgren’s.
The incumbent also has made national headlines for her anti-abortion legislation. That will continue to be part of her mission if re-elected. She said that is one of the reasons she is doing everything she can to make sure Democrats don’t flip the Iowa House.
“What changes is, that less-than-10% of the bills that are controversial,” Lundgren said. “We know what those are — gun bills, abortion bills, Medicaid bills, budget and how much money should go to education. You want your party in control when you’re making those decisions.”