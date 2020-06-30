LANCASTER, Wis. -- Concrete debris from Grant County’s recently demolished ‘52 Building in Lancaster must be shipped to a qualified landfill site after lead paint was discovered.
Chairman Bob Keeney recently told the county Board of Supervisors that crew members from Wiederholt Excavating noticed a “pink paint” in the debris and shut down the operation to bury the old chunks of concrete at the site of the former Social Services-ADRC building, south of Lancaster.
According to Keeney, the contractor hopes to begin removing the debris after July 4. Other debris from the razed building has been buried at the former location of the ‘52 Building.
Wiederholt Excavating, of Cuba City, is being paid $125,000 by the county to do the work. Officials don’t believe the efforts to remove the debris will increase the costs associated with tearing down the building.