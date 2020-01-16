DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities reported arresting a Prairie du Chien woman and a Boscobel man Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department received a report at about 9:55 a.m. Monday of a vehicle having been stolen from a residence on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville, according to a press release.
In connection with the initial investigation, deputies arrested Wesley Phetteplace, 30, of Boscobel, on two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
About 11 hours after the vehicle was reported stolen, officers located it on East Chapel Street at about 9 p.m. The release states that they also located the person responsible, Andrea Faulkner, 38, of Prairie Du Chien, who was arrested on charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor bail jumping.