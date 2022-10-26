GALENA, Ill. — A meeting to discuss proposed changes to a major resort project in Galena has been rescheduled for next month.

Galena City Administrator Mark Moran wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing and discuss a proposed amendment to a planned unit development for The Parker resort project at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at City Hall.

