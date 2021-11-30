Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this week’s edition, we feature updates from Cascade, Dubuque and Maquoketa, Iowa.
A new Maquoketa business is offering items at discounted prices that are typically found in big-box stores.
The Bargain Bin opened its doors at 18035 Iowa 64 on Friday.
Owner Josh Muse explained that the store sells a variety of products — ranging from clothes and toys, to car parts and home decor — that originally were intended to be sold via big-box chains. Bargain Bin sells items that were returned to retailers, were transported in damaged boxes or were overstocked.
Muse said a wide range of goods are available through these channels, which results in customers having a lot to choose from.
“We have a little bit of everything, and we get in new inventory every week,” he said.
Items are sold at a fraction of their normal cost, with price reductions ranging from 20% to 90%.
Muse is no stranger to filling this economic niche. He already operates a similar store in Tipton, Iowa, and hopes to launch a third store in the near future.
Muse began leasing his storefront in Maquoketa a couple weeks ago and scrambled to get the new business open in time for the holiday shopping season. That strategy is paying dividends.
“I’m very excited that we got it open as quickly as we did,” he said. “We have a lot of things here that would make for great Christmas presents, and I think a lot of people are excited to shop with us for the holiday season.”
The Bargain Bin is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.
PLANS TO EXPAND
After more than a half-decade in operation, a Cascade business intends to expand into a new location next summer.
Wisteria Lane, currently located at 227 First Ave. W, plans to move into a location across the street in June, according to owner Jennifer Breitbach.
The business opened in 2015 and currently offers aesthetician services, massage therapy and alternative therapies, including reiki.
Once the business relocates, it will begin to offer a wide range of new services, including classes that focus on yoga and meditation. The company also will have a sauna and a “salt room” dedicated to halotherapy, Breitbach said.
She noted that her business, which now operates largely on a by-appointment basis, will introduce consistent hours and focus more on retail offerings such as essential oils, lotions and other small gifts.
“This will be a great chance to bring in new people and offer new things to the community,” she said.
The upcoming expansion marks another chapter in Breitbach’s lengthy journey in her industry.
She got her start working part time as a massage therapist, then later worked at a spa in Monticello, Iowa, before deciding to open her business in Cascade.
“I eventually came to the point where I wanted to do something on my own, to start a business of my own,” she recalled.
Breitbach said she plans to rebrand and rename her business in conjunction with next year’s move. Her current location will remain open until the new one commences operation.
Wisteria Lane can be reached at 563-852-3347.
NUTRITION BUSINESS OPENS
A trio of close friends is bringing healthy teas and shakes to Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
Purpose Nutrition opened its doors in the mall on Friday. Co-owner Madison Keck noted that launching the business on Black Friday made for quite the opening.
“We were extremely busy throughout the day,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. It was a great way to start.”
Purpose Nutrition serves protein-based shakes, meal-replacement shakes and energizing tea drinks. Keck operates the business with her close friends Breanna Slaymaker and Emma Freiburger.
The three met while they were working together at a similar business in Dubuque named West End Nutrition, which is located along John F. Kennedy Road. That location, which is owned by Slaymaker, remains in operation.
Keck is confident that the Kennedy Mall location, which is located next to Shoe Carnival, will generate a lot of foot traffic.
“It’s a great atmosphere where we will always be seeing a lot of new faces,” she said.
One of the added perks to the job is working alongside Slaymaker and Freiburger.
“Some people say, ‘Don’t work with your friends,’ but I don’t think that applies to us,” Keck said. “We enjoy all of the time that we spend together.”
Purpose Nutrition is among multiple locally owned businesses that have opened within the mall. Others included Captured on Canvas, Glamvaganza, Nerd HQ and Tech Corner.
Purpose Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.