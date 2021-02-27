Steve Gulyash, of Dubuque, said he wished everyone could feel like he did Saturday morning as he received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.
"I feel gratitude," he said. "It couldn't be any better. This is the most organized process I've been a part of since I left the military, I really mean that."
Gulyash was one of 1,000 individuals receiving their second vaccine dose at a MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center clinic this weekend. The clinic vaccinated 100 people Friday night and the other 900 today at their cancer center. These 1,000 patients received their first dose the weekend of Feb. 6.
As of Friday, 6,279 Dubuque County residents had received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 11,249 residents received a first dose.
MercyOne pharmacy director Kara Nadermann said Saturday's clinic took 25 appointments every fifteen minutes.
"I feel like this is just the beginning of what we can do," she said. "We're starting to challenge ourselves, like 'How many can we do in an hour?'"
Christina Schauer, MercyOne director of clinical and professional development, said the hospital held a "soft launch" of the 1,000-person clinic on Feb. 5 to ensure a smooth process. They've also been holding smaller clinics at various sites.
"This feels like a reward after the year we've had," she said of being able to vaccinate so many.
Staff at UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital and Medical Associates Clinics have also given out hundreds of vaccines in the last few weeks. Both organizations are utilizing vaccination sites in Kennedy Mall.
Robin Scalise, Finley vice president of operations, said the collaboration at the site allows staff to ensure any extra doses get into people's arms.
Finley staff hold a clinic three to five days a week, depending on the number of doses allocated to them by the county, she said.
"We would love to be able to ramp up the number of doses we're able to give," she said. "We're prepared and ready to expand our hours in a week."
Medical Associates Chief Operating Officer Brian Schatz said their staff also has held vaccine clinics at their various tri-state locations. If given the allocation, he said staff can give out 30 to 40 vaccines an hour.
While they've been able to give out 200 to 300 vaccines a week, Schatz said Medical Associates locations have over 10,000 patients over 65 years old alone.
"At that level of allocation, it's going to take a couple months to get through those vaccinations," he said. "We're giving it as fast as we can."
All of the medical professionals said vaccination clinic patients have expressed joy and thankfulness when finally getting their shot, some even tearing up.
"I called someone to schedule their appointment, and we didn't quite hang up yet, and I heard her go, 'Oh, baby,'" Nadermann said with a laugh. "They just feel relief. There's been no end in sight for so long."
Diane Kuhle, of Dubuque, also used the word "relief" to describe her feelings after receiving her second dose.
"We lost a lot of family time and lost a lot of traditions, so hopefully we can get back to that soon," she said.