PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Throughout his college career, Spencer Butterfield has pursued his passion.
Butterfield, 23, of Kansas City, Kan., will graduate this weekend from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a double major in sustainability and renewable energy systems and Spanish.
“I figured out sophomore year that, while I like solving problems, I wanted to solve problems that could help the environment and help with this green transition that we’re on,” Butterfield said.
He was able to combine both of his majors last summer in a unique internship opportunity with Alliance for a Sustainable Amazon. Butterfield spent two months in a rural community in Peru, studying the country’s renewable energy policy.
“The Peru government approved lots of money for solar panels in a very, very rural area of Peru for people that never had electricity before,” he said. “But there were reports of the program not being the best and had holes in it.”
Butterfield said he spent time interviewing citizens in Spanish to hear about any problems they were experiencing with the solar panels and offering education on how to take care of the energy systems.
A member of the UW-P men’s soccer team, Butterfield will have another unique opportunity in December as one of two student-athletes nationwide selected to represent the U.S. at the International University Sports Federation World Forum in Costa Rica.
This year, the forum will be focused on how university sports can drive sustainable development, Butterfield said, making it a perfect fit relating to the work he hopes to accomplish in the future.
“I’ve figured out in the past couple of years that sustainability and Spanish kind of go hand-in-hand really well,” he said. “The sustainability problems we’re facing are not unique. They are the same problems other countries have. Oftentimes, these countries that I would like to help don’t have resources right off the bat.”
Dr. Chris Schulenburg, UW-P professor of Spanish, said he nominated Butterfield for the forum in Costa Rica.
“I’d think he’d flourish anywhere,” Schulenburg said. “As for Spencer as a person, I can’t say enough good things about him. He has a ton of energy for language and sustainability. ... He’s not from the area, but he has become Mr. Platteville. Everybody knows the guy.”
After graduation, Butterfield will work as a renewable fuels research assistant through an internship with U.S. Venture in Milwaukee. But he said his ultimate goal is to move to another country to work in sustainability.
“The biggest piece of advice I would give (to students) is to get involved in areas that you’re passionate about,” he said. “A lot of times at the university level, people study something because the outcome looks good or has a big paycheck, but it’s not something you’re passionate about. Something that you’re passionate about will not feel like busywork.”