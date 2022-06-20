A lane of a Dubuque roadway will be closed for private utility repair beginning today.

The eastbound lane of Tanzanite Drive will be closed between Thunder Ridge and Sapphire Circle from 8 a.m. today until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, according to a press release.

The release states that motorists will need to follow a posted detour.

