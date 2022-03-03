EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Bob Burgmeier spent much of his life outdoors and on the river.
He spent his summers as a boy at Frentress Lake near East Dubuque, a place that eventually became his permanent home. He filled his family’s lives with stays at the lake and canoe and hunting trips and took his children on plenty of adventures in the outdoors.
He would go on to pass that adventurous spirit to his children and grandchildren.
“I think we can see that in all the kids and grandkids, for sure,” said Bob’s daughter Julie Burgmeier.
Robert “Bob” Burgmeier, of East Dubuque, died on Feb. 20 at age 89.
Bob was born on Dec. 17, 1932, in Dubuque to Alphonse and Frances Burgmeier. Alphonse worked in the trucking industry, starting Chicago Dubuque Transport. Bob later would join the business and go on to spend his career working in the transportation field.
In high school, Bob was a star football player at Loras Academy, making the all-state team. He went to Loras College and played football there his freshman year, later transferring to University of Detroit, where he continued to play. He briefly played for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders but didn’t see much action on the field due to an injury.
Bob grew up spending his summers on Frentress Lake, where his father had a cabin. He developed a love for the river and for the outdoors.
At age 16, Bob and his friend Jack Page set off on a summer trip down the Mississippi River in a boat they built themselves, using blueprints from Popular Mechanics.
They reached New Orleans and spent a few days there.
The trip upstream, though, was slowed as they fought against the currents. Knowing Bob needed to get back home in time for football practice, the two hitched a ride on a barge and pulled their boat aboard.
That night, Jack went to get something from the boat and lit a match, which caused the fumes from an overturned gas can to ignite and the boat to explode. Jack was badly burned and had to spend time at a hospital in St. Louis recovering. Jack and Bob opted to take a train the rest of the way home.
“He never told (the story) to anybody, but people had asked him to tell it,” said Bob’s wife, Mary. “He was kind of a very quiet (person). He wasn’t a bragger. He was a humble man.”
Bob met Mary Schnee during the summers he spent at Frentress Lake as a child. Mary would come down to the lake to visit a friend, who also happened to be Bob’s cousin.
“I thought he was cute,” Mary said. “I kind of had my eye on him.”
They started dating during Bob’s senior year of high school. Mary was a cashier at a theater and would let in Bob for free, and Bob would walk her home.
On Aug. 1, 1953, Bob and Mary were married at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, a union that would last for 68 years.
The two went on to have eight children: Debra, Rob, David, Daniel, Jane, Paul, Julie and Lisa.
Bob imparted in his children his love of the outdoors, taking them on numerous canoe, hunting and fishing trips.
Once, when the children were younger, Bob took three of the boys on a canoe trip from Boscobel, Wis., down to Frentress Lake. Along the way, Bob and the boys weathered a lightning storm and came across snakes and eagles.
“He would always say, ‘Watch out for those eagles. They’ll pick you up and take you away,’” said Bob’s son David Burgmeier. “But Dad, he was an adventurer. He loved being out in the outdoors.”
In 1965, Bob and Mary started spending the summers with their children at the family cottage at Frentress Lake.
The children started a water ski club with neighbors at the lake. Bats, squirrels, ducks and rabbits would pay visits to the cabin. The family would sit down to eat at a long, wooden picnic table, and afterward, they would put together puzzles, play cards and eat popcorn.
Bob’s children remember their father as kind, patient, humble and possessing a good sense of humor.
“We had a great childhood. We really did,” said Bob’s son Rob Burgmeier. “We were very fortunate to have Mom and Dad as parents.”
Eventually, Bob and Mary refurbished the Frentress Lake cottage and moved there permanently in 1990. Bob spent the rest of his life living in the home.
When the season was right, he would spend each morning watching a family of martins that came back to the lake each year. Bob enjoyed sitting on the porch reading the newspaper, with his binoculars, cup of coffee and sudoku book nearby.
“We live right on the lake,” Mary said. “We have a sandy beach, and it’s beautiful.”
After Bob retired at age 62, the couple began wintering in Mexico, a practice they kept up for 20 years. Bob would climb a mountain every day, and Mary — who, like her husband, is a devout Catholic — would go to church while Bob was out climbing.
“We walked every day,” Mary said. “He climbed a mountain every day. He made a lot of friends.”
Bob stayed healthy in his old age until suffering a brain bleed about a month before he died. He spent two weeks in the hospital, and when it became clear his life was coming to an end, he came back home to Frentress Lake.
Bob’s children moved his bed into the dining room facing the lake, and he could watch the eagles flying overhead outside. He died two weeks later.
“He was at peace here,” Julie said.