A Platteville, Wis., man has been charged for his alleged role in a road-rage incident earlier this month in Dubuque.
Steven E. Millage, 35, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Millage was involved in an altercation on April 11 with Sharod M. James, 40, of 30 E. 15th St., in the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue.
Traffic camera footage shows Millage in a vehicle with Andrea S. Ceballos, 28, of Dubuque, as she drove east on Loras Boulevard near North Grandview Avenue, according to documents. James then drives into the oncoming lane of traffic and passes Ceballos.
Footage shows both vehicles continuing east and Ceballos changing lanes in front of James prior to turning into the alley at 14th and Central.
Cameras show Millage approach James’ vehicle and aggressively push shut James’ door on his leg and foot multiple times. Millage appears to pull James out of his vehicle and attempts to toss James to the ground.
Footage shows Millage turning his back and walking away from the scene when James approaches from behind and punches him in the head, knocking him to the ground.
“James then approaches Ceballos and appears to punch her in the head,” documents state.
Millage suffered a fractured skull and was transferred to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison for additional treatment.
Jones was arrested April 11 on charges of assault with serious injury and assault.