A sea of motorcycles again swelled on and around Main Street on Friday as Harley-Davidson owners from across the country and beyond gathered in Dubuque.

With the theme “Hollywood Dubuque,” the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Mid-America Rally is the 22nd of 29 scheduled worldwide in 2022. This is the first time that such an event has been hosted in Dubuque. It runs through Sunday, July 24.

