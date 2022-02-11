GALENA, Ill. — A split vote by the Galena Zoning Board of Appeals during a heavily attended meeting this week means the board will not send a recommendation to the City Council about a proposed new major resort.
However, the project still will come before the council for consideration at an upcoming meeting.
The zoning board’s vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour meeting attended by about 120 people that included a presentation, public comment and board members’ discussion of whether the project conforms to the city’s zoning code.
“This is a very well-thought-out project, and I think we would be missing a huge opportunity to let this slip,” said project architect Jim Baranski, who is a member of the zoning board but recused himself from the vote.
The proposed resort, The Parker, would feature the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
Last year, David Hooten, of True North Quality Homes, purchased the hospital and several parcels adjoining the property, totaling nearly 80 acres.
At this week’s meeting, he said he and his wife “fell in love” with the hospital and wished to restore it.
“We envision this as a perfect setting for special events and memories for not only the community, but our guests,” he said.
Of the 80 acres, 55 are located outside of the city limits. Developers intend to seek City Council approval to annex that property into the city and sought approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals to rezone the entire property from limited agricultural to planned unit development.
The project would be completed in four phases, with the first including the hospital renovation and construction of 32 cottages, a six-acre vineyard and walking trails.
The second phase would add 40 cottages, while the third would involve construction of a cafe building and “main building.” The main building would be surrounded by four acres of gardens and would include a restaurant, outdoor pool and spa, event center and guest rooms.
In the fourth phase, about 40 more cottages and eight guesthouses would be added, along with a winery and expanded walking trails.
“The project will come back to the zoning board before each phase for final approval to verify that the final plans are consistent with the preliminary plan,” Baranski said.
He said developers have submitted applications to place the Marine Hospital on the National Register of Historic Places and designate it as a local landmark. The latter designation would subject any proposed changes to the building to review by the Galena Historic Preservation Commission.
Giulio Pedota, with architectural lighting firm Shuler Shook, demonstrated the technologies and designs that developers will use to minimize light pollution from the project. These include “full-cutoff” fixtures to direct light downward and darker finishes to minimize reflection.
Nearly 30 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, with 20 against the project and nine speaking in favor.
Residents speaking in favor of the project praised the economic boost it could bring to the city and the value of restoring the Marine Hospital.
“I think it’s really amazingly wonderful that someone is finally going to fix up this building,” said Carole Sullivan. “This should be a jewel in Galena, and right now, it’s fixable. If we wait much longer, it might not be.”
The majority of those who spoke, however, shared concerns about the project. That included potential negative environmental impacts, such as erosion and habitat destruction, as well as the possibility of increased crashes on U.S. 20 and on Blackjack Road due to heightened traffic.
Many opponents also cited aspects of the project which they believe do not comply with the city’s zoning code, land use map and comprehensive plan.
Wendy Clark, who lives near the proposed development, said the city’s planning efforts indicate that development should be prioritized on Galena’s west side, with the east side remaining agricultural and residential.
“It has never been appropriate to put a large commercial development on that property, and it still isn’t,” she said.
Following public comment, zoning board members discussed whether the project met the criteria to be rezoned. These criteria included the project’s compatibility with surrounding areas, potential impacts such as noise or light pollution, conformity to the city’s comprehensive plan and whether it fills a need in the community.
“I think there is a need to bring people into this town,” said Board Chairman John Rosenthal. “That’s what’s supported this town, is tourism.”
Board Member Roger Gates said he felt increased traffic from the resort largely would occur in the summer, balancing out high traffic volumes to Chestnut Mountain Resort in winter.
A motion to send a positive recommendation of the project to the City Council ended in a 3-2 vote, with Rosenthal, Gates and Dave Jansen voting in favor and Kimberly Cook and Ed Bochniak voting against. Neither Cook nor Bochniak stated their reasons for doing so.
In addition to Baranski, Board Member Bill Nybo recused himself from the vote, as he owns lodging properties in the area.
At least four votes were required to send a positive recommendation to the City Council, so the board will send no recommendation.
City Administrator Mark Moran said Thursday that the council will consider the application at its Feb. 28 meeting. Members will make their decision based on the record of the public hearing from the zoning board meeting.