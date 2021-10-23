WARREN, Ill. — A recent move to Jo Daviess County is paying major dividends for a company that specializes in selling wood-fired ovens.
WPPO opened its doors earlier this month at 400 S. Railroad St. in Warren, Ill. The company previously operated in Freeport, Ill., but owner Dan Johnson knew the operation needed room to breathe.
“We knew we needed more space,” said Johnson. “I was driving through (Warren) one day, and I saw this building. I called the realtor the next day and made an offer.”
Johnson said the new location boasts about 35,000 square feet. The company previously had been operating out of multiple facilities that collectively had about 25,000 square feet.
The Warren location now serves as the headquarters, as well as a receiving and distribution point, for the company, which sells outdoor wood-fired ovens and accessories. WPPO offers portable and countertop models and counts Home Depot, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair and Amazon as some of its major clients.
“About 80% of our customers are residential,” Johnson said. “The rest is wineries, brewpubs, catering companies and other commercial clients.”
Johnson said the industry blossomed during the pandemic as consumers spent less time traveling and going out to eat and invested more in their homes.
WPPO has grown quickly. Johnson started the business out of his home in Orangeville, Ill., in 2019 and moved it to Freeport one year later. He owns the business with his fiancé, Lisa Davis.
WPPO has seven employees, and Johnson is looking to add more workers. He said he has been impressed by the workforce in Warren thus far.
“We get people stopping in every day looking for work,” he said.
The company’s relocation has been a major positive for the village of Warren, Mayor Kirk Raab said.
He said the previous occupant of 400 Railroad St., Carter Motor Co., recently relocated to Wisconsin.
“It is nice to see that building got purchased relatively quickly,” Raab said. “You don’t want a building to sit empty and deteriorate once its (occupant) closes.”
Raab said WPPO’s arrival is a big success story in such a small community.
“It is hard for small towns and villages to bring in new businesses,” he said. “When we have a chance to do that, we want to do whatever we can to accommodate them and help those businesses out.”
Johnson said he soon hopes to start hosting interactive activities such as cooking classes at the Warren facility, which he hopes will bring more people through the doors and establish a stronger connection with Warren and surrounding communities.
“We are looking forward to doing those kinds of things,” he said. “We want to be part of the community in Warren.”