BAGLEY, Wis. — Authorities said a man died from injuries sustained in a rollover crash Monday night in Grant County.
Nathan Wachter, 27, of Mount Hope, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday on Grant County P in the Bagley area. A press release states that Wachter was westbound when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve.
The vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled several times. Wachter was thrown from the vehicle and pinned under it until he was extracted by emergency responders, the release states.
The crash remains under investigation. Wachter is the seventh person killed in a Grant County crash in 2019.