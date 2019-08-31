Officials said a “perfect storm” of brutal weather and unforeseen expenses caused ticket revenue to plummet at a Dubuque civic center in its recently completed fiscal year.
Five Flags Center operators SMG also missed their budget “benchmark” for the first time since 2005, the year that city officials began contracting with the agency. The city paid an operating subsidy of $937,960 in the fiscal year that ended on June 30 — a $17,565 increase over what was planned, according to documents made publicly available on Friday.
But, given the circumstances, facility General Manager H.R. Cook thought it was a pretty solid 12-month stretch for the 40-plus-year-old structure.
“There was about a three-month window where we saw our attendance drop by like 11,000 people,” he said. “It could have been worse had we not had a strong June.”
The latest Five Flags annual report will be discussed during the Dubuque City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Cook will tell council members how the polar vortex and a late-season deluge of winter storms combined to wreak havoc with the center’s schedule.
“We had that really bad cold snap and snow and ice,” he said. “We were doing really well heading into January, and then the cold snap with the snow and the ice really affected our attendance.”
Attendance during the recent fiscal year totaled 87,821 — a marked decrease from the 99,042 of the prior year.
Ticket sale revenue declined by more than $100,000 year over year, according to the report. Overall, income at Five Flags dropped by about $70,000 over the prior year, while expenses climbed by about $22,000.
Unexpected repair costs also threw a wrench into the budget.
“The repairs started adding up,” Cook said. “Roof repairs, HVAC repairs, technology stuff that has to be done in the building. There was quite a bit of repairs that we did not anticipate for the year.”
Despite the challenges the center faced, there were plenty of highlights to report as well, according to Cook.
The number of days in which events occurred at the facility rose to 355 this past fiscal year from 342 in fiscal year 2018. In fiscal year 2013, the center observed just 231 event days.
A performance by Nelly garnered $138,669.50 for the facility, the biggest haul of the year.
Still, infrastructure and maintenance issues with the building hindered the audience’s experience during that show.
“Our biggest complaint was the heat,” Cook said. “It was just so oppressively hot in the building because half the air conditioners weren’t working.”
However, there is a reluctance to make substantial repairs while the future of Five Flags is being weighed by city leaders. City Council members await results of a third feasibility study before potentially deciding whether to pursue a massive expansion.
“It’s getting to a point where a decision has to be made (about the repairs),” Cook said. “We risked canceling a couple of concerts because the roof (was leaking).”
The City of Dubuque pays operational costs for the Five Flags Center.
“That’s what they use to hire all the people, pay all the bills. Also for them to book all the shows,” said Marie Ware, the city’s Leisure Services Department manager.
SMG is tasked with using that funding, and can receive a financial incentive by keeping costs below the benchmark. Over the life of the contract — including last year’s losses — SMG has beaten the benchmark by a total of $174,490.
The $17,565 in additional operating costs in 2019 will be covered by savings from the purchase of a pair of trucks that were acquired for less than was budgeted. Cook said that figure could have been worse had it not been for a strong finish to the year.
“We were off $60,000 from the benchmark in April, mainly due to the winter,” he said. “We were able to make that up.”