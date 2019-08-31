Dubuque’s Five Flags Center was packed Saturday night with fans seeking a little Nelly nostalgia.

Fresh off a No. 1 hit song, rising country star Morgan Wallen kept fans hanging on his every…

Of the 2,200 people who filled Five Flags Center on Friday night, arguably none were more “p…

Nostalgia for moptop hair, flared polyester pants and all things 1970s filled Dubuque’s Five…

The top 10 most-attended events at Five Flags Center during the most recent fiscal year

Dubuque City Council

Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. The meeting agenda and supporting documents can be viewed at https://bit.ly/349ft7n.