An article about a fatal crash that closed lanes of U.S. 20 in rural East Dubuque, Ill., was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from June 12 to Sunday:
1.) Authorities: 1 killed in crash that closed U.S. 20 lanes in rural East Dubuque
2.) Authorities ID man killed in Dubuque County crash
3.) Rising country star to headline show at Q Casino
4.) Biz Buzz Monday: SW Wisconsin business headquarters moving to new, larger space
5.) Parents of Hempstead student involved in recent racial-slur incident address school board
6.) Officials: 4 residents displaced by Dubuque structure fire, no injuries reported
7.) Local bird experts claim Dubuque apartments developer destroyed protected bird habitat
8.) Archdiocese: Former Dubuque priest faces additional allegation of sexual abuse
9.) Dubuque County supervisor’s question about ATVs on Heritage Trail draws broad response
10.) Former Western Dubuque superintendent returns to district in HR role
