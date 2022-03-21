A story about a southwest Wisconsin lawmaker seeking a review of a playoff basketball game finish was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 14 and Sunday:

1.) SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish

2.) Fire strikes distinctive Dubuque home; no injuries reported

3.) Baby boom ahead: 11 nurses pregnant in 1 unit at Dubuque hospital

4.) Construction underway on Dubuque’s 1st gated community

5.) Board chairman removed from post after heading shareholders group calling for HTLF to make leadership change

6.) Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year

7.) Authorities: 1 seriously injured in crash during chase in Dubuque County

8.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque native brings party business back to hometown

9.) 5 displaced as fire severely damages Dubuque home

10.) Peosta manufacturer to spend $20 million on new equipment, add 33 jobs

