A story about a southwest Wisconsin lawmaker seeking a review of a playoff basketball game finish was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 14 and Sunday:
1.) SW Wisconsin lawmaker seeks review of prep basketball playoff finish
2.) Fire strikes distinctive Dubuque home; no injuries reported
3.) Baby boom ahead: 11 nurses pregnant in 1 unit at Dubuque hospital
4.) Construction underway on Dubuque’s 1st gated community
5.) Board chairman removed from post after heading shareholders group calling for HTLF to make leadership change
6.) Dubuque eatery among top 10 burger joints in Iowa for 2nd year
7.) Authorities: 1 seriously injured in crash during chase in Dubuque County
8.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque native brings party business back to hometown
9.) 5 displaced as fire severely damages Dubuque home
10.) Peosta manufacturer to spend $20 million on new equipment, add 33 jobs
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.