Dubuque County supervisors recently were presented with conceptual designs for potentially moving the county’s Veterans Affairs department and the Elections Annex to a space in Plaza 20.
The plan would include a $1.8 million renovation of the former Save-A-Lot building to include building offices, a lobby, break room, conference room and 371-square-foot food pantry for Veterans Affairs — doubling the size of the pantry located in the department’s current offices in downtown Dubuque.
The election staff would have 1,900 square feet for the storage of precinct kits and voting machines, as well as offices and voting areas.
The price tag does not include costs associated with moving to the new location or rent for the site.
The cost was more than several involved elected officials had expected. County Auditor Denise Dolan — who oversees elections and was consulted on the design — said she had to catch her breath after seeing the cost and wanted to know more before she would sign off.
“I had tried to suggest early on that as this process went on, there was some discussion with (the owners) so that when you got this number, you would have a number from them, but I think we’re flying blind until we have an idea of what the square footage costs will be,” she said.
Christy Monk, of FEH Design, said the cost estimate included every aspect of the project, including those that the county might not have to pay.
“This includes all of the construction — anything related to the exterior envelope, mechanical systems, reworking the sprinkler system, the interior walls,” she told the county supervisors. “This includes both the shell costs and the tentative improvements cost. It includes things that might be covered by the building owner and not the county.”
Mike Kahle, president of Plaza 20, declined to comment Friday when reached by the Telegraph Herald.
Supervisor Ann McDonough acknowledged the need for getting veterans a one-stop shop near the Dubuque Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, which opened in 2019 in the plaza, but she said the price was a nonstarter for her.
“This project is tremendously too expensive,” she said. “A $1.8 million renovation in buildings we don’t own would be a nice step forward to other facilities we might purchase.”
Supervisor Dave Baker, though, said he was glad to have something to go on when approaching the property owners. He pointed out that this project was generated not by elected officials but by the county’s veterans.
“I think everybody would agree that having an at-grade entrance would be much preferable to our football-field-long ramp and dangerous steps on the front of our old jail,” he said. “This didn’t drop out of the sky.”
Veterans Affairs Executive Director Randy Rennison said the county Veterans Affairs Commission members were on board with the design.
County staff now will contact property owners for more particulars about a possible rent rate, then bring information back to the supervisors for discussion.