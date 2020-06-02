MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man accused of a cold-case murder in Keokuk recently pleaded not guilty.
Nathanial L. Ridnour, 33, entered the written plea in Iowa District Court of Lee County to a charge of first- degree murder. A conviction on the charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
His next court hearing is set for Monday, Nov. 16.
Court documents state that Ridnour was a 17-year-old living in the same apartment complex as Bonnie Callahan, 73, in Keokuk in June 2004. Callahan objected to Ridnour dating her 15-year-old granddaughter.
Investigators said Ridnour killed Callahan and dumped her body in the Mississippi River, where it was found the following day by a fisherman.
Court documents said Ridnour was interviewed in 2004 and “gave multiple inconsistent statements.” He stated he did not have a disagreement with Callahan when they, in fact, did, and he gave two different explanations of how he spent the night of June 14, 2004.
When he was re-interviewed by investigators last year, Ridnour admitted to going to Callahan’s apartment the night before she was found dead.
“When confronted by investigators about being responsible for Callahan’s death, Ridnour didn’t deny he killed her but stated he could ‘just not remember killing her (Callahan)’ and ‘I didn’t mean it or want to hurt anyone,’” documents state.