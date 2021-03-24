Riley Goins received a surprise with his Meals on Wheels delivery Tuesday.
The 63-year-old Dubuquer opened the door of his Jackson Street home to find Mayor Roy Buol assisting with the delivery.
“This really helps me out,” Goins said when asked about the weekly delivery of frozen meals by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. “It’s very good because I’m not a good cook.”
Buol volunteered to help deliver meals on one of the agency’s seven Dubuque routes as a way of raising awareness of the program, which provides older adults with five meals per week and some much-needed socialization for homebound residents. Dubuque volunteers delivered to 103 residents Tuesday.
“We’ve got a lot of people who are in need in this community,” Buol said.
Volunteers gather in the parking lot of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St., where meals are delivered after being prepared at a senior center kitchen in Bellevue, Iowa. Meals on Wheels volunteers often deliver in pairs: a driver and a “runner” who carries meals to the recipient’s door.
Buol accompanied regular delivery volunteer Peach Westemeier.
“I’ve been volunteering for three years,” Westemeier said. “I enjoy it. I get to meet the people, and most of the people are so grateful.”
Buol served as Westemeier’s “runner” in their two-person team.
“There are a lot of people who are homebound,” Buol said. “A program like this is absolutely essential in any community. There is a big need out there, especially with the pandemic and people not having the ability to get out and not feeling safe enough to go out.”
Stacie Speirs, the agency’s regional director, said the program delivered 22,400 meals to Dubuque residents from July 1 to Dec. 31 — double the amount provided in the last six months of 2019.
“We’ve really had an increased need for (delivered) food because our congregate meal sites closed (due to the pandemic),” Speirs said. “... That increased the demand for meals from us. We know people really count on the meals.”
Without congregate meal sites, the agency decided to deliver frozen meals to its older-adult recipients, giving them a choice when to eat the meal.
“There are five meals in a box, and I get them every week,” Goins said. “With four weeks, that’s 20 meals. They really come in handy.”
Speirs said her agency is always in need of volunteers.
“As things are opening up, we are going to need more volunteers because some of them are really excited to come back and others are a little more apprehensive,” she said.
Although the program’s principal aim is to deliver nutritious meals to homebound older adults, a secondary benefit for recipients is weekly contact with another person — who can serve as another set of eyes to check the well-being of an older adult.
Goins said he welcomes the opportunity to interact with Westemeier when she delivers his meal box.
“It’s a pleasure to see her,” he said. “We get to talk, and I don’t have much company anymore.”
Buol introduced himself, asked Goins how the man was faring and recommended getting a COVID-19 vaccination when he is able.
“Hopefully, everybody will get vaccinated, and we can get back to normal this year,” Buol said.