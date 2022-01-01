HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Cascade native Alison Kruse recently was crowned 2022 Iowa Mrs. United States Agriculture and 2022 Iowa Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador, claiming the titles of overall Midwest Mrs. United States Agriculture and Midwest Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador.
Kruse is a first-generation farmer who lives in Holy Cross with her husband, Adam, and daughter, Stella. Kruse works full time and assists her in-laws on their dairy farm. She has worked on the Dubuque County Fair Board for many years. Kruse first became involved in running for a state queen title after being enticed to enter a county competition by her fair queen experience and the promptings of a friend.
“When I was in high school, I was the Dubuque County Fair Queen in 2012,” said Kruse. “When I became involved in that organization as a member of the fair board, I took over the fair queen competition 10 years ago. Since then, I’ve worked with a lot of great young ladies through the years and watched them grow. One of the previous fair queens a few years younger than me found the Miss United States Agriculture organization and was running for a lower division, so she asked if I would do it with her. I always tell the queen candidates they can do anything, and I have to practice what I preach, so I had to do it.”
The Mrs. United States Agriculture competition was created in 2014 to encourage women in agriculture to teach and enhance the American agricultural story.
The concept of welcoming new first-time farmers into the agriculture industry became Kruse’s platform focus of her queen candidacy.
“The platform I chose was ‘First Generation Farmers and Youth are the Future of Agriculture’ because they truly are,” she said. “It’s great to have the people who are in it now, but we need to look at the future of how we’re going to sustain this industry. I like to remind people that agriculture is a dying breed, and we need to make sure it’s not.”
Kruse already as taken part in many county events during her time as a county queen, a commitment which earned her the title of Midwest Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador, and plans to expand her activities throughout Iowa in her new position as state queen.
“The title is what you make it, but I’ve been very involved myself,” she said. “I’ve done a virtual Band-Aid drive where I donated 20,700 Band-Aids to cancer patients. I’ve done a clothing drive for the county where I was able to donate over 3,000 items of clothing. I’ve donated books, done over 20 farm visits and been to at least 20 events as well. ... That was all with my county title, but with my state title, I plan to do more things like that throughout Iowa.”
In June, Kruse will travel to Orlando, Fla., with her family to take part in the national competition.
“My goal is to really represent Iowa and hopefully bring home a national title, but if not that, I want to learn as much as I can and be an advocate for the state of Iowa and first-generation farmers.”