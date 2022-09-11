MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board opposing a liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline project proposed in Delaware County by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC.
The letter addresses concerns during construction of the pipeline and long-lasting effects of the ground as a result, citing long-term compaction, proper repair of damaged drain tile and future loss of crop yield.
The letter also addresses the safety of the pipeline, noting that the pipeline operates at a pressure of 1,300 to 2,100 PSI, increasing the risks of leaks.
“We feel the threats of personal safety from the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway would cause undue burdens on public safety,” the letter states.
Supervisors also heard from several concerned residents who, during a recent meeting, asked supervisors to do what they can to prevent the pipeline.
“Right now, there just isn’t enough information on safety factors,” John Hoffman told supervisors. “It’s less than two miles from some of these farms to town and to the schools. There wouldn’t be enough time to get everyone out of the school if there was a fractured line. Will the supervisors be held accountable for not digging into this and doing the research?”
Navigator officials previously said they studied the results of investigations into a previous pipeline rupture and are incorporating findings into the project.
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs encouraged those with concerns to go on record with their opinions with the utilities board.
“It will be more effective coming from landowners,” Helmrichs said. “We got your back, but when that utilities board meeting takes place, you better be there.”
Helmrichs spoke following the meeting about options that supervisors are looking at to oppose the pipeline.
“A moratorium was suggested at our meeting, but that’s not even listed in the code of Iowa, so I need to check with our county attorney about that,” Helmrichs said. “There’s nothing in the code about an injunction, so we will talk about that too.”
She said supervisors are looking at a zoning ordinance Shelby County, Iowa, used to fight the pipeline.
“We are looking seriously at theirs,” she said. “We will add this as soon as our zoning ordinance is done and will add a part that discusses hazardous pipelines.”
She said a zoning ordinance probably couldn’t ban construction of the pipeline.
“I think the most it could do is move it farther away from communities,” Helmrichs said.
Helmrichs said supervisors have not reached out to the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds about the issue but plan to do so. They have spoken with State Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
Helmrichs said no meeting has been set by the IUB for possible approval of the pipeline.
“My guess is the meeting won’t happen until after harvest, but the comment period is definitely open,” she said. “People need to register their opinions with the IUB in Des Moines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.