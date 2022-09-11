MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board opposing a liquefied carbon dioxide pipeline project proposed in Delaware County by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC.

The letter addresses concerns during construction of the pipeline and long-lasting effects of the ground as a result, citing long-term compaction, proper repair of damaged drain tile and future loss of crop yield.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.