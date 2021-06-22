Police said one person was injured Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque caused by an intoxicated driver.
Jeleighsa D. Hamilton, 31, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road. The report states that Hamilton and Janet K. Morgan, 75, of Lancaster, Wis., were waiting for the light to turn green on Dodge in order to turn left onto Cedar Cross. Carl R. Wismeier, 62, of Dubuque, rear-ended Hamilton’s vehicle, pushing it into the back of Morgan’s vehicle.
Court documents state that Wismeier was charged with operating while intoxicated, and his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.124%. The legal driving limit in Iowa is 0.08%.
Wismeier also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.