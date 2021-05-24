WILLOW SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Wis. – Authorities say an intoxicated driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Lafayette County.

Kaylee R Litchfield, 26, of Blanchardville, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that Litchfield was traveling south on Wisconsin 23 at 12:09 a.m. when her vehicle entered a ditch, struck and culvert and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels.

Litchfield was also cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.