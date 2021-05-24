WILLOW SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Wis. – Authorities say an intoxicated driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday in Lafayette County.
Kaylee R Litchfield, 26, of Blanchardville, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Litchfield was traveling south on Wisconsin 23 at 12:09 a.m. when her vehicle entered a ditch, struck and culvert and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Litchfield was also cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.