SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. The story of Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent continues. Running time, 1 hour, 58 minutes. For all ages.
Sid the Science Kid Discovers the Chemistry of Candy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. Specially themed activity and visit from Sid.
Sunday
Mini Golf @ the library, 5-8 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. Tee off between the stacks and navigate book obstacles. All ages welcome; those younger than 6 must be with an adult.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Spring Family Concert, 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Hoffman, Troy, Marceau, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Travis Hosette, 7-10 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Pirate over 50, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents “Peter and the Wolf,” 7:30-9 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Project Pink, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
UltraBeat: Party After Dark, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Joe and Vicki Price Blues, 8-11 p.m., Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
The Wundos, 8-11 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Mardi Gras Jazz Worship Service and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible dropoff alley entrance). 10:30 a.m. jazz prelude, Upper Main Street Jazz/Swing Band, Ric Jones, director; 10:45 a.m. jazz worship service. Jazz Postlude. Noon Cajun luncheon (with non-Cajun options).
David Minnihan Trio, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents “Peter and the Wolf,” 2-3:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Slavery, Freedom and the Kansas-Nebraska Act, 3-5 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Methodist Church, 125 S. Bench St. Re-enactor Steven Cole as Frederick Douglass in “Slavery, Freedom and the Kansas-Nebraska Act.”
Roy Schroedl, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Art a la Carte: Clang Clang! — Noisy Art, 1-2:30 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
DESTINATIONS
Today-Sunday
Dubuque Boat & RV Show, 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. More than 20 RV and boat makes and models will be on display.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
LEARNING
Today
Soil Health & Diversity, 1-4 p.m., Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, 1800 Bronson Blvd., Fennimore, Wis.
Sunday
Exploring the Web of Life, 1-3 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, suite B. Learn how simple biology can help restore the environment with soil amendments and plant nutrients.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Seed Starting Class, 9-11 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join the farm manager for an introduction to seed starting, where attendees will learn about general information of seeds, selecting seeds and the process of planting and caring for seedlings.
Sunday
Third Annual Wedding Show, 1-3 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.