A Dubuque sex offender accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl was sentenced this week to five years in prison.
Bennie W. Harris-Terrell, 32, last month entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and failure to register as a sex offender. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Harris-Terrell also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine as a third or subsequent offense and violating his probation by using a controlled substance.
Iowa District Court Judge Andrea Dryer imposed five-year prison sentences for the probation violation and drug possession, as well as a two-year sentence each for failing to register as a sex offender and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Dryer ordered that the terms run concurrently, meaning a total of five years in prison, as recommended by prosecutors and Harris- Terrell’s attorney as part of a plea deal.
Harris-Terrell initially had been charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, which Dryer dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“The defendant was previously given an opportunity to rehabilitate himself while on probation,” said Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Shea Chapin. “He has since committed these crimes while on probation. ... We are asking for the safety of the community and the maximum rehabilitation of the defendant, your honor, that you impose the prison sentences.”
According to court documents, a Dubuquer contacted police last January to report a relative younger than 17 was in a sexual relationship with an older man, later identified as Harris-Terrell.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Harris-Terrell was convicted in 2016 of invasion of privacy for posting explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend to Facebook. That conviction requires him to register as a sex offender.
The sex-offender-registry violation is related to Harris-Terrell using a social media account that he had not reported to his probation officer, as required.
During this week’s sentencing hearing, Harris-Terrell said he has been on the straight and narrow since being jailed and, during that time, has helped out at the county jail and worked to resolve conflicts among inmates
“I have tried my best to do the right thing,” he said. “I understand my charges and everything, and I take full responsibility of my actions. All I ask of you, your honor, is that you show a little bit of leniency, please.”
Dryer said she found the sentences to be appropriate “because of the nature and the number of charges” and because Harris-Terrell was on probation when he committed crimes.
She also ordered that he not have contact with the victim for five years and that he serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term.
While not admitting guilt in the sexual abuse case due to unspecified “issues with the state’s case,” Harris-Terrell’s attorney, Dubuque public defender Steve Drahozal, said his client “is aware of the significance of his acts.”
“There is punishment to go along with this,” Drahozal said.