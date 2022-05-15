Last week, candidates for Iowa seats in Congress joined the discussion over a nationwide shortage of baby formula, which has gone on for months.
The shortage worsened a great deal in February following a nationwide recall of certain products from one of powdered formula manufacturer Abbott’s facilities.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, took to Fox News on Wednesday to urge President Joe Biden’s administration to fix supply-chain directions and get baby formula back on grocery shelves. She, along with House of Representatives Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, had just sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking the same.
“This comes at a time when working families are already struggling with smaller paychecks resulting from this administration’s inflationary policies,” the letter read. “Now, it is no longer even an option to add infant formula to the cart — there is none on the shelf to buy. The infant formula shortage is yet another example of how this administration’s supply-chain crisis is harming working families.”
The letter cites a CNN report that said Iowa stores were sold out of more than half of their formula stock as of April 24.
The letter insists answers on how the Biden administration is responding to the shortage.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, sent a similar letter to the FDA last week as well.
“As supply-chain shortages continue to impact families, I ask that the FDA prioritize our nation’s critical need for infant formula and do what the agency can to ease the shortages,” Grassley wrote.
In April, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa — running in the Democratic primary to challenge Grassley for his seat — called on the Biden administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to address the formula shortage.
“Weeks after former Congresswoman Finkenauer’s call to action, Senator Grassley finally took notice of the issue,” her campaign said in a release last week. “But Senator Grassley’s response was that of a bureaucratic career politician — he sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration requesting information about the shortage and gave them two weeks to respond. Families who are scared about feeding their babies don’t have two weeks.”
On Thursday, the White House issued a statement outlining steps it has taken to address the shortage.
“President Biden has directed his administration to work urgently to ensure that during the Abbott Nutrition voluntary recall, infant formula is safe and available for families across the country,” it said. “Today, President Biden spoke with retailers and manufacturers, including Walmart, Target, Reckitt and Gerber, to discuss ways we can all work together to do more to help families access infant formula.”
The statement said that was in addition to working with other manufacturers to increase production, expediting the import of infant formula from abroad and calling for purchasing limits for both online and in-store retailers to stop hoarding.
GOP, Mathis spar over business experience claims
Following a Fox News report, the Republican Party of Iowa sent out a press release attacking Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, for claiming that she was a business owner.
The report scrutinized Mathis’ claims of being an owner of Amperage Marketing & Fundraising firm. The party’s release points to multiple interviews, Mathis’ campaign website and her financial disclosure as a state senator where her ownership of Amperage is reported.
“This doesn’t pass the smell test, and it’s time for Liz Mathis to begin answering questions,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann in the release. “For a decade, Mathis has been touting her ownership of a business and even included it on financial disclosures in the Iowa Senate. When folks started asking questions, she backtracked.”
In a response to the Telegraph Herald, Mathis’ campaign said RPI’s release failed to ever mention Mathis’ husband, who was previously a co-owner of Amperage.
“Like many Iowans, my husband ran a small family business; and like many spouses, I experienced the stress and responsibility that comes with it,” Mathis said in the release. “As I speak with Iowa small business owners, I can relate to their stories of the ups and downs of business ownership. I believe we need to continue to cut the red tape for family businesses to grow and thrive. Although my husband sold his ownership in the business last year, I will take my family’s experience and that same focus to Congress where I’ll continue to fight for Iowa’s family businesses.”
National Republican TV ad fight includes Wisconsin
The National Republican Senate Committee announced it has begun its major, $53 million television ad campaign for Republican candidates in the nation’s tighter races, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
The committee has allocated $2.6 million in Wisconsin in hybrid ads, jointly funded by Johnson’s campaign.
A full slate of Democrats are vying to win their party’s primary and take on Johnson in this fall’s election.
Endorsements
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, was endorsed by Matt Whitaker — the former acting U.S. attorney general under former President Donald Trump — in his Republican primary race for Iowa House of Representatives District 66. Bradley faces fellow incumbent Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in the primary due to redistricting.