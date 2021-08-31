Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa – Organizers of the Delaware County Fair are polling fans for input on a possible headliner for the 2022 event.
The poll is located at bit.ly/2Wyn3ce and asks fans to choose between Cody Johnson, Hardy, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen and Big & Rich.
The Delaware County Fair is held every July in Manchester.
