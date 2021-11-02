GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County school districts fared better than their peers statewide on measures of student absenteeism and keeping students on track to graduate last school year.
That data, along with graduation rates and other school performance measures, was included in the 2021 Illinois Report Card released last week.
The report card shows that all six school districts in Jo Daviess County had a higher percentage of ninth-graders on track to graduate for the 2020-2021 school year than the statewide rate, which was 82%. All six districts also had lower rates of chronic absenteeism than the statewide rate, which was 21%.
Officials from the Illinois State Board of Education wrote in a press release that both of those measures took a hit statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena school district, said the fact that his schools maintained in-person learning last year helped keep chronic absenteeism numbers generally steady with pre-pandemic levels. The district’s chronic absenteeism rate was 8% last school year.
“We were fortunate not to be fully remote at any point last year, and I think that just offered a continuous space for kids to come to school, and it was a consistent atmosphere in the middle of the pandemic,” Vincent said.
The state’s four-year graduation rate last school year was 86%. In Jo Daviess County, the Galena, Scales Mound and River Ridge school districts saw graduation rates above the state, while the East Dubuque, Stockton and Warren districts came in below the state.
Galena’s four-year graduation rate was 86.2%. Vincent said that rate has fluctuated in recent years because the district has small class sizes, but educators generally would like to see a higher number. He said he hoped the fact that 95% of ninth-graders were considered on track to graduate last school year was a sign the district is headed in the right direction.
“We like to see the graduation rate in the mid-90s for Galena,” Vincent said. “We feel like that’s something that we’ve attained in the past, and we look forward to making sure that gets back up there.”
In the River Ridge district, 87% of ninth-graders were on track for graduation, while the four-year graduation rate was 91.7% and the chronic absenteeism rate was 14%.
Superintendent Colleen Fox said that given all the circumstances students and staff dealt with last school year amid the pandemic, the new report card data marks a starting point from which to move forward.
“I think that’s the most important thing that we’re trying to focus on right now is, no matter where we think students might be or should be, it’s more important for us to say, OK, this is where they are, and this is where we need to move forward from,” she said.