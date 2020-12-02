The deadline to file papers for a special election to fill the First Ward seat on the Dubuque City Council is Friday, Jan. 8, according to a social media post by the Dubuque County elections office. Papers must be submitted to the Dubuque County auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the courthouse.
The election will be held Tuesday, March 2, to fill the seat.
Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the vacancy after Brett Shaw resigned in July, but Lynch announced that he will not run in a special election for the seat.
Affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available at https://bit.ly/2JvwTWb.