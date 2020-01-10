A move to a new location could mean an expansion for a program that seeks to alleviate generational poverty in Dubuque.
The Fountain of Youth program last week moved to 220 W. Seventh St., within the building housing United Way of the Dubuque Area Tri-States.
“It gives us a more professional profile,” said Caprice Jones, the program’s founder and executive director, during a grand opening event Thursday. “It will take our program to another level, on a different trajectory.”
Jones was born in Chicago. A troubled youth led to incarceration, and while in prison, Jones determined to help others emerge from generational poverty.
He moved to Dubuque in 2015 with his wife and children and founded Fountain of Youth in 2016. The organization began offering services in 2017.
“They’re committed, dedicated people looking to help people break out of generational poverty,” said Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones.
Ric Jones and dozens of Fountain of Youth supporters attended the grand opening event. He called Caprice Jones “a brave guy willing to tell his story of some pretty bad times in his life and his personal struggle to find his way out.”
“Caprice is willing to share that story in such a way that it inspires people to find their way, too,” Ric Jones said.
January Taylor, 36, of Dubuque, was one of 255 Fountain of Youth participants in 2019. She enrolled in Partners in Change, a program in which participants set and meet short- and long-term personal goals.
“I’m a recovering addict, and Partners in Change was a way for me to self-reflect,” Taylor said. “It has improved my confidence and job skills. I think I’m a better person because of it.”
Fountain of Youth made 209 referrals to other community agencies during 2019. Caprice Jones said he expects moving to the new location will help increase partnerships and programs, particularly those that benefit youth.
“The future of Dubuque is the youth of Dubuque,” he said. “They’re our most- valuable asset.”
Caprice Jones said the growth of his program since 2017 “is a testament that there is still hope.”
“I liken (program participants) to diamonds in the rough,” he said. “They just need to be excavated.”