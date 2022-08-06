The Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a grant to help fund the early stages of a planned expansion of its facilities.

If received, the $3 million grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Nonprofit Innovation Fund would help pay for the early planning and design phase of the project to expand the museum’s footprint and provide more space to commit to programming and establishing permanent exhibits.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.