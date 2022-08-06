The Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a grant to help fund the early stages of a planned expansion of its facilities.
If received, the $3 million grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Nonprofit Innovation Fund would help pay for the early planning and design phase of the project to expand the museum’s footprint and provide more space to commit to programming and establishing permanent exhibits.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved a letter of support for the museum’s grant application.
The Nonprofit Innovation Fund is using $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support initiatives of nonprofits in Iowa.
Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the museum, said there are currently no definitive plans for where or how the museum will expand, but funding from Iowa Economic Development Authority would partially pay for any design fees, property acquisition costs and site demolition and preparation, all of which would occur this year and in 2023 if the required funding is secured.
“The collection that we have amassed through the generosity of this community has pushed this facility to its limits,” he said. “Right now, we are still in the process of figuring out what exactly the scope of this project is going to be.”
The museum is currently in the midst of conducting a building operational feasibility study. When completed in September, the study will provide officials with a clear idea of how much the footprint of the museum needs to grow in order to expand its programming while also remaining financially stable.
The study is part of a larger strategic plan developed by the museum last year to triple the number of people served by the museum to 30,000 annually by 2026.
“We should have a real understanding of what is the square footage scale needed for the programs that we are talking about,” Stoppelman said. “We want to have that information in hand before moving forward.”
While the study remains incomplete, museum officials already have laid out a rough timeline for the potential expansion project.
According to the museum’s grant application, officials intend to begin construction on a museum expansion in 2023 and split the project into three phases, with a planned completion date of sometime in 2027.
Stoppelman said the total cost of that project remains unknown, but the price to design the expansion, acquire property, conduct demolition and prepare the site is estimated at $7.6 million and could be partially funded by the $3 million grant.
“That is cash in toward an ultimate building project,” Stoppelman said. “We don’t have a full project budget, but we know the next phase of work.”
While the museum has been fundraising for a potential expansion since 2018 and has raised about $4.1 million, Stoppelman said those funds were specifically donated to go toward the construction of a new building and would not be allocated to any design or preparation costs.
Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque, said the museum’s potential expansion could be transformational both for the museum and the community.
“It will have a huge impact on the scope of their operations and the footprint of their space,” she said. “It all lends to being able to have a greater impact in the community.”
