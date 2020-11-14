FENNIMORE, Wis. -- Fennimore police reported arresting an intoxicated driver early today as he tried to leave town after crashing into a tree, injuring himself and badly damaging his vehicle.
Ben Foust, 58, of Fennimore, was taken by ambulance for treatment, according to a press release.
Police reported that a resident called in to report a crash into a tree shortly after midnight today "in a residential neighborhood" in Fennimore.
"An FPD officer located the heavily damaged vehicle traveling east on 12th Street as it attempted to leave town," a press release states.
Foust was arrested on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated and cited with hit-and-run, failure to report a crash, operating a vehicle without insurance and having open intoxicants in a vehicle.